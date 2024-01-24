A new candidate but familiar face: Thiru Vignarajah runs for Baltimore mayor

A longtime Baltimore attorney with a history of running for public office, Thiru Vignarajah plans to make his mayoral campaign official on Wednesday morning outside of City Hall.

For Baltimore voters it may be a bit of deja vu, Vignarajah ran in 2020, as a Democrat, again but placed fourth in the primary with 11.5% of the vote. Mayor Brandon Scott won the primary that year and went on to win the 2020 general election. Former mayor Sheila Dixon, who is also running in the Democratic primary, came in second place with 27% of the vote.

Once again, in 2024 Baltimore voters will see a field crowded by Mayor Brandon Scott, Sheila Dixon, and now, Thiru Vignarajah. Local businessman Bob Wallace has also emerged as a competitive candidate for the position.

In previous runs, he has self-financed his campaign but this time, according to The Baltimore Banner, he plans to use the city’s public financing system. If candidates swear off contributions from unions, PACS and donations greater than $150, the Fair Election Fund will multiply those smaller donations. When the bill creating the fund passed in 2019, proponents said it would equalize the field for candidates who aren’t by large corporate checks.

