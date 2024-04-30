Mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah on school funding, violent crimes and stemming population loss
Thiru Vignarajah keeps coming back. It’s the democrat’s fourth run for office, his second campaign to become mayor of Baltimore City. He describes how he’d fund schools, his plans to make city streets safer and lessons learned from being a political outsider.
