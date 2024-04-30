© 2024 WYPR
Mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah on school funding, violent crimes and stemming population loss

By Melissa Gerr,
Lisa Snowden
Published April 30, 2024 at 1:08 PM EDT
Democrat Thiru Vignarajah is running for Baltimore City Mayor. Photo: Thiru4Baltimore
Thiru Vignarajah keeps coming back. It’s the democrat’s fourth run for office, his second campaign to become mayor of Baltimore City. He describes how he’d fund schools, his plans to make city streets safer and lessons learned from being a political outsider.

Check voter registration status here, Thiru Vignarajah site here, request a mail-in ballot here, Early voting and other election day info here.

