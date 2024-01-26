Sinclair Broadcast Group

-
Fox45 says reporters didn’t know their station’s owner is financing high-profile suit and station will add disclosure to stories.
-
We go On the Record to look at the sale of the Baltimore Sun to conservative media mogul David D. Smith. What does this change of ownership mean for the newspaper in its 187th year? And for journalists and for the local communities they cover?
-
In today's newswrap, Tom gets a snow update and then discusses the new changes at The Baltimore Sun.
-
Baltimore businessman David Smith told Sun staff he had not been a regular newspaper reader for decades.
-
Tom speaks with Baltimore Business Journal reporter Melody Simmons about new local ownership of The Baltimore Sun.