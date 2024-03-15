© 2024 WYPR
Scott campaign rejects Baltimore Sun-Fox45 debate terms, citing hosts’ Dixon bias

The Baltimore Banner | By Emily Sullivan
Published March 15, 2024 at 9:10 AM EDT
Exterior of the Baltimore Sun Media sign outside the Sun’s former South Baltimore building, seen in 2022. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Exterior of the Baltimore Sun Media sign outside the Sun’s former South Baltimore building, seen in 2022.

Mayor Brandon Scott has publicly declined an invitation to an April candidate forum staged by Fox45 and The Baltimore Sun, highlighting the hosts’ political connections to rival candidate Sheila Dixon.

Branded as The Armstrong Williams Town Hall, according to an invitation sent Wednesday and obtained by The Banner, the one-hour, two-candidate event on April 1 would be moderated by Williams, televised live on Fox45 and streamed on The Sun website. Other Democratic candidates, including attorney Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace, were not invited.

Williams, a conservative commentator, purchased The Sun with David Smith, an executive with Fox45 owner Sinclair television, for an undisclosed amount in January. Both men have supported or promoted Dixon. Williams hosted her for an interviewlast June, asking her to tell viewers why she should again be elected as mayor; Smith has contributed $200,000 to a super PAC supporting her candidacy.

Last week, the political group started airing attack ads against Scott, labeling him: “nice guy, bad mayor.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Scott campaign rejects Baltimore Sun-Fox45 debate terms, citing hosts’ Dixon bias

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan covers all things Baltimore City Hall for the Baltimore Banner. She joined the Banner after three years at WYPR. Her radio stories on Baltimore politics and culture have been honored with multiple awards, including three regional Edward R. Murrow awards.
