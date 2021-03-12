-
All nine Democrats in Maryland’s congressional delegation are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to create a more centralized and equitable distribution process…
Maryland’s Congressional Democrats sharply criticized Monday recent changes to the postal service by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy they say could…
Sen. Chris Van Hollen joined Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Wednesday to call for more federal eviction protections. A…
Applications for rental assistance are extended in Baltimore. Parking meters are back on in the city. Maryland schools look to a hybrid of in-person and…
While Republicans and Democrats in Washington continue to snipe at each other over what the president did or didn’t say, or whether Russia interfered in…
While Republicans praised President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night, Democrats in Maryland’s Congressional delegation had…