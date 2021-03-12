Sen. Ben Cardin

-
All nine Democrats in Maryland’s congressional delegation are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to create a more centralized and equitable distribution process…
Maryland leaders are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to provide COVID relief funds for struggling families and businesses. State Comptroller Peter Franchot…
Maryland’s Congressional Democrats sharply criticized Monday recent changes to the postal service by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy they say could…
The HEROES Act, the $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that passed the House last month, remains stalled in the Senate.About one third of that money would…
The social security office in Baltimore County is up and running during the partial government shutdown, but U.S. Senator Ben Cardin said the county is…
While Republicans praised President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night, Democrats in Maryland’s Congressional delegation had…
Most of Maryland’s Congressional lawmakers—along with their colleagues from up and down the East Coast—have been up in arms over the Interior Department’s…