One year after its launch, the Central Maryland regional 988 crisis line has handled more than 45K calls

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched nationwide a year ago. How do counselors in Central Maryland handle calls? What assistance can they offer?

We speak with Dan Rabbitt, policy director for Behavioral Health System Baltimore, and senior hotline counselor Chris Niles about de-stigmatizing mental illness and saving lives.

You can call, text, or chat 988 24 hours a day.

Links:

MD Department of Health - 988

Find a local same-day support clinic

