One year after its launch, the Central Maryland regional 988 crisis line has handled more than 45K calls

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published July 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
Chris Niles is a senior hotline counselor with the 988 lifeline in Central Maryland. Credit: BCRI
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched nationwide a year ago. How do counselors in Central Maryland handle calls? What assistance can they offer?

We speak with Dan Rabbitt, policy director for Behavioral Health System Baltimore, and senior hotline counselor Chris Niles about de-stigmatizing mental illness and saving lives.

You can call, text, or chat 988 24 hours a day.

Links:
MD Department of Health - 988
Find a local same-day support clinic

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
