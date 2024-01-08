Mental health concerns continued following pandemic. These Marylanders seek to meet the moment.

During the pandemic, according to Gallup polling, more Americans reported having depression or receiving treatment for depression. In fact, in 2020 that number was higher than any other point since Gallup started collecting such data in 2015.

Many Americans are struggling with depression and other mental illness. We talk to two efforts in Maryland to seeking to meet the rising need for mental health support.

Kerry Graves is the executive director of NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore. The organization partners with students to start a conversation about mental health among young people and their friends and family. Julia Wang a student ambassador for NAMI at Johns Hopkins University.

Jennifer Redding is a licensed clinical social worker and Executive Director of Behavioral Health Services for the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and the Klein Family Harford Crisis Center in Bel Air, Maryland.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by phone or text at 988. More information here.

