© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Spotlight on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
If you or a loved one need immediate help or support, call 988. Persons in need can also call the Here2Help hotline (410-433-5175)

Today on Midday, we’re going to talk about suicide with mental health professionals and advocates who are educating the public to help save lives.

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. In 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 48,000 people died by suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention estimates that around 1.7 million people attempted suicide that year.

Tom turns to three experts to give us a better understanding of suicide and the thousands of individuals affected in our state.

Tammi Ginsberg is the former President of the Maryland Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Dr. Ethan Mereish is an Associate Professor and Director of the Lavender Lab at the University of Maryland, College Park which focuses on people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Chauna Brocht is the Director of Crisis Services for Behavioral Health System Baltimore which coordinates the 988-help line in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County and Carroll County.

Tammi Ginsberg, Former President of the Maryland Chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Chauna Brocht, Director of Crisis Services for Behavioral Health System Baltimore.
Courtesy Photos from Tammi Ginsberg and Chauna Brocht
Tammi Ginsberg, Former President of the Maryland Chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Chauna Brocht, Director of Crisis Services for Behavioral Health System Baltimore.

(Guest not pictured: Dr. Ethan Mereish)

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR Programsmental healthHealth
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre