Donation drive underway for stranded seafarers after Key Bridge collapse

There are about 200 crewmembers who must stay on their stranded ships, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Andrew “Andy” Middleton is mobilizing efforts to assist them. The Dundalk resident is the director of Apostleship of the Sea, a Catholic ministry that according to its website, “supports people of the sea.”

“The DALI crew in particular we had two days of interaction with them while they were here on port,” said Middleton. “They were very happy, outgoing, and didn't seem to be upset or worried about anything. There's nothing unusual that stood out to say that there might be something wrong with the vessel. You know, it was just like any other interaction we would have with a crew.”

He says his work usually involves guiding seafarers ashore. Over the weekend, Middleton took the crew shopping as they prepared for another long voyage ahead.

Instead, the 984 feet long cargo vessel struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge around 1:30 a.m. on Mar 26. Middleton says he is now collecting books, board games and puzzles for marooned seafarers who must stay on their vessels until further notice.

“The ship lines and ship owners will continue to provide for the vessel’s food and water, fuel for generators and those kinds of things,” he explained. “We would be seeking donations to make their lives a little bit easier, while they’re here.”

Joining in the effort is Wendy Bozel, a teacher who’s running for mayor of Baltimore. Bozel rented a free shuttle bus that took Orioles fans to Camden Yards for opening day Thursday.

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Wendy Bozel, a Democrat running for mayor, organized a free shuttle to take fans to Camden Yards for opening day Thursday, March 28. Instead of fundraising for her campaign, Bozel pivoted to collecting donations for stranded seafarers.

“I wanted to have this as a fundraiser for my campaign,” Bozel admitted. “But winning doesn't matter, when your whole city's in jeopardy. We have to look at what is really important,” she said as she laid boxes to collect donation items.

“What they really need is toothbrushes, toothpaste. And then also magazines, things to read, something — so they can pass their time away. We don’t know how long they’ll be stuck.”

Middleton says the Archdiocese of Baltimore is also accepting financial donations that will cater to the seafarers other needs.