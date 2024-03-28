© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore Orioles Opening Day now, ‘Reopening Day’ to come, governor promises

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Rachel Baye
Published March 28, 2024 at 4:24 PM EDT
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Hall-of-Famer Cal Ripken, Jr., who is part of Rubenstein's ownership group, watch as Baltimore Orioles majority owner David Rubenstein speaks before Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Baltimore. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Hall-of-Famer Cal Ripken, Jr., who is part of Rubenstein's ownership group, watch as Baltimore Orioles majority owner David Rubenstein speaks before Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Baltimore.
Oriole Park at Camden Yards gets ready to welcome visitors to the Orioles' season opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
Oriole Park at Camden Yards gets ready to welcome visitors to the Orioles' season opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
The Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, March 28 to kick-off the 2024 season. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
The Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, March 28 to kick-off the 2024 season.
The Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Angels in their home opener on in Baltimore on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
The Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Angels in their home opener on in Baltimore on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
The Baltimore Orioles have a new owner and put the best spring training record of any team in baseball. But Opening Day is bittersweet in a town still reeling from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge earlier this week.

A few hours before first pitch at 3:05 against the Los Angeles Angels, Gov. Wes Moore stood alongside new team owner David Rubenstein in the team’s Camden Yards offices.

Baltimore has closer ties to its baseball team than most cities do, Rubenstein, who grew up in the Fallstaff neighborhood in northwest Baltimore, told the crowd. “The team really represents the character, the soul, the grit, the personality of the city.” Rubenstein’s ownership group was just approved Wednesday by the other owners in Major League Baseball to take over the team.

Baltimore Orioles majority owner David Rubenstein speaks before Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Baltimore. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
Baltimore Orioles majority owner David Rubenstein speaks before Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Baltimore.

“The Orioles are the soul of Baltimore, and knowing that, the city is going to need you now more than ever,” Moore said. “We need every single Baltimorean and we need every single Marylander to join us in this work to rebuild this bridge and rebuild this city.”

The governor warned that rebuilding the Key Bridge is going to be a long process. But one day, he said, there will be a “reopening day.”

“And that will be the reopening of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” Moore said. “And you can bet on that.”
