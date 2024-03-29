© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

News Wrap: After bridge collapse, what's next for Baltimore?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 29, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
The wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge seen after a container ship crashed into it on the morning of Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
Jim Howard, WYPR
The wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge seen after a container ship crashed into it on the morning of Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The impact of the tragedy that occurred Tuesday morning is just beginning to be felt in Baltimore, throughout MD, and around the world. The bodies of two members of the construction crew, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera who were killed when the cargo ship Dali struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, were recovered from the Patapsco River on Wednesday.

A salvage operation is underway to clear the area so divers can continue the search for the other workers who were killed. US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the federal government will make available $0 million in emergency funds to get the cleanup underway. The country’s largest crane arrived in Baltimore last night.

Today's guests will discuss the next phase of the recovery process. Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the city’s first district, which includes part of the Port of Baltimore and Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandall, who represents Dundalk and the rest of District 7.

Baltimore City Council Member Zeke Cohen, Baltimore County Councilman Todd K. Crandell
Courtesy Photos
Baltimore City Council Member Zeke Cohen, Baltimore County Councilman Todd K. Crandell

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayFrancis Scott Key Bridge collapseBaltimore County
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes