News Wrap: After bridge collapse, what's next for Baltimore?

The impact of the tragedy that occurred Tuesday morning is just beginning to be felt in Baltimore, throughout MD, and around the world. The bodies of two members of the construction crew, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera who were killed when the cargo ship Dali struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, were recovered from the Patapsco River on Wednesday.

A salvage operation is underway to clear the area so divers can continue the search for the other workers who were killed. US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the federal government will make available $0 million in emergency funds to get the cleanup underway. The country’s largest crane arrived in Baltimore last night.

Today's guests will discuss the next phase of the recovery process. Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the city’s first district, which includes part of the Port of Baltimore and Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandall, who represents Dundalk and the rest of District 7.