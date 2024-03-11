Funds flow to build housing for formerly unsheltered residents of Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott marked the third anniversary of the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal stimulus plan that put billions of dollars into local economies, by doling out $30M of the city’s ARPA cash for the construction of permanent supportive housing.

“We know the number one thing that reduces homelessness is more housing,” Scott hammered away during a Monday press conference at the New Shiloh Baptist Church campus in West Baltimore. That New Shiloh campus, which already has some mixed-income housing, is one of the 11 Baltimore City organizations who received funding to provide approximately 123 permanent supportive housing units for people who are chronically homeless and disabled.

“We want to be spending our ARPA on providing long term tangible, real world solutions to some of Baltimore's most vulnerable residents and families,” said Scott.

The units are considered “supportive” because residents typically get connected with a caseworker who can help them navigate the process of becoming housed again. Unlike a shelter, these units are “permanent” meaning residents can sign on for a lease and enjoy the stability of longer term housing.

For some, that’s an easy process. “Others need a higher level of support. And that’s really what the case manager does is determine who needs what different levels of support and provides that,” said Shannon Snow, the project director at Episcopal Housing Corporation, another grant recipient.

The grant recipients announced on Monday applied through the city’s Housing Accelerator Fund, a Scott administration program created in 2022 specifically for permanent supportive housing.

While the grantees are constructing or maintaining supportive housing, many of them are also constructing affordable housing for families making below 30- 60% of the area median income (AMI) or below. In Baltimore City, that’s between $36,500 and $67,000 for a four-person household.

The Department of Housing and Community Development says the funds will create and preserve 520 units, including both affordable housing and permanent supportive housing.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of stable housing,” said DHCD Commissioner Alice Kennedy. “It creates stability in employment. It creates stability in their physical health and creates stability in their mental health… it shapes one's future on this planet.”

Some organizations are building units to accommodate families while others are focusing on serving just one demographic: including unsheltered men and youth.

Each of the organizations has a different timeline as to when the units will be available for residents.

This story may be updated.