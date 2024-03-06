© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

MD housing secretary lays out plan to tackle housing shortage, affordability crisis

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published March 6, 2024 at 9:15 AM EST
Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development Jake Day testifies with Governor Moore on housing bills before the Senate Committee on Education, Energy, and the Environment on March 1, 2024.
Flickr/Pat Siebert for Maryland GovPics
Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development Jake Day testifies with Governor Moore on housing bills before the Senate Committee on Education, Energy, and the Environment on March 1, 2024.

Housing costs are soaring. Maryland Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day says low supply drives up both rents and home prices. We ask about Governor Moore's legislative proposals to boost new construction, spur affordable development, and increase protections for renters.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
