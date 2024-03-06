MD housing secretary lays out plan to tackle housing shortage, affordability crisis
Housing costs are soaring. Maryland Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day says low supply drives up both rents and home prices. We ask about Governor Moore's legislative proposals to boost new construction, spur affordable development, and increase protections for renters.
Links:
- HB0538/SB0484 The Housing Expansion and Affordability Act
- HB0599/SB0483 The Housing and Community Development Financing Act
- HB0693/SB0481 The Renter’s Rights Stabilization Act
- Gov. Wes Moore and housing secretary Jake Day: Maryland is facing a crisis; now is the time to take action | COMMENTARY – Capital Gazette
- The Baltimore region is building fewer homes. That’s a problem.