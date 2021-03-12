-
The state makes efforts to vaccinate those experiencing homelessness. We go inside one of Baltimore’s massive health centers and hear from those working to provide services to the most vulnerable residents. And Baltimore City Council members call for an investigation of ‘digital redlining’ in parts of the city.
-
Governor Hogan announces new high-visibility efforts by Maryland State Police to enforce COVID-19 compliance. City Council President-Elect Nick Mosby…
-
Activists experiencing homelessness in Baltimore led a march from the Shot Tower to City Hall on Saturday.They chanted “evictions have got to go” and…
-
The Baltimore City Council has passed a bill to create an office to end homelessness and create a permanently funded housing voucher program. Currently,…
-
The rise in Covid-19 cases prompts Governor Hogan to tighten restrictions. State workers say they're not properly equipped for telework. The City Council…
-
Jeff Garrett had a nice life. Married, two kids, he and his wife both worked, and his job gave him the flexibility to be at home with his children. Hardly…
-
NewsBaltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh released her $350 million plan to reduce homelessness in the city today, but at least one homeless advocate sharply…
-
Mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to release her $350 million plan to curb homelessness next week. But, tent city organizers tweeted the mayor isn’t moving…
-
Mayor Catherine Pugh announced a plan today for a permanent solution for those homeless people camped out in front of city hall to seek housing. The mayor…
-
Despite a White House initiative, and major reductions in cities across the nation, veteran homelessness is still a problem in Baltimore. Wes looks at…