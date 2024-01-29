© 2024 WYPR
Midday

How can MD improve the approach to juvenile justice?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST
A backpack is seen near evidence markers at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School in Baltimore. last January. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/AP
AP
A backpack is seen near evidence markers at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School in Baltimore. last January. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

What’s the best way to deal with kids who commit crimes? In recent years, the Maryland General Assembly passed several juvenile justice reform measures. Some of those measures are being reconsidered this year, after questions raised by law enforcement officials.

Members of the Maryland Youth Justice Coalition joins us to discuss what should be done.

Alice Wilkerson is the Executive Director of Advance Maryland, a nonprofit assisting other nonprofits with advocacy efforts.

Emily Virgin is the Director of Advocacy and Government Relations for Human Rights for Kids, an organization focused on children’s rights.

Alice
Courtesy Photos from Alice Wilkerson and Emily Virgin
Alice Wilkerson and Emily Virgin of the Maryland Youth Justice Coalition

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

