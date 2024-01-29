How can MD improve the approach to juvenile justice?

What’s the best way to deal with kids who commit crimes? In recent years, the Maryland General Assembly passed several juvenile justice reform measures. Some of those measures are being reconsidered this year, after questions raised by law enforcement officials.

Members of the Maryland Youth Justice Coalition joins us to discuss what should be done.

Alice Wilkerson is the Executive Director of Advance Maryland, a nonprofit assisting other nonprofits with advocacy efforts.

Emily Virgin is the Director of Advocacy and Government Relations for Human Rights for Kids, an organization focused on children’s rights.

