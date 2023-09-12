Crimes by Maryland youth down over last decade, report finds

Children in Maryland are more likely to be victims of violent crimes than commit them, according to a new report released Tuesday by the state Department of Juvenile Services.

Crime committed by juveniles was lower in each of the last two fiscal years than it was pre-pandemic and has been decreasing over the last decade.

However, the number of children who are victims of violent crimes has increased significantly over the last decade. In 2022, 171 Maryland children were wounded in non-fatal shootings, up from just 41 in 2013. Another 47 children were murdered last year, compared with 29 in 2013.

The report also highlights stark racial disparities in how Maryland’s criminal justice system treats youth.

“Youth of color are incarcerated and victimized at rates far higher than their representation in the general population, and on the other hand, youth of color are getting the benefit of alternatives to incarceration like probation and diversion at lower rates than one would expect from their representation in the system,” Juvenile Services Secretary Vinny Schiraldi told reporters Tuesday.

Those disparities have grown in the last decade, with youth of color making up 75% of children referred to the Department of Juvenile Services in the last fiscal year, compared with 69% between July 1, 2013 and June 30, 2014.

State lawmakers are expected to examine potential changes to laws affecting the juvenile justice system during a meeting on Wednesday.