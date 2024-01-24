As Baltimore’s infant mortality rate improves, Maryland pledges more money to pregnancy centers

The Maryland Department of Health is awarding more than a quarter of a million dollars to maternal health centers across the state as the city of Baltimore celebrates a steep decline in infant mortality rates over the past 14 years.

The agency is giving about $278,000 in grant funds to the Centering Healthcare Institute to expand the number of CenteringPregnancy sites across the state to seven.

The sites offer traditional prenatal care along with group discussions and peer support.

“Expanding the CenteringPregnancy program is a significant step forward in our commitment to improve maternal health and services,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott. “The additional sites will help ensure greater prenatal care access in inclusive settings among people who share similar lived experiences and with providers who can address individual needs and empower patients to play active roles in the health of themselves and their babies.”

There are already four sites in Montgomery, Baltimore and Prince George’s Counties.

Baltimore has seen a dramatic decrease in infant mortality rates as it has worked with the state on funding maternal health.

The rate has dropped by about half over the past decade and a half and now sits at 7.5 per 1,000 live births.

That’s still above the national average of 5.6.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says consistent funding in maternal programs is needed to continue the success.

“We can't have the best young people without the best moms,” he said. “We've been able to support the organizations and funding with the Health Department and others that uplift their work consistently.”