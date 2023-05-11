Why is maternal mortality in the U.S. climbing? Plus, is a baby bonus coming to Baltimore?

The pandemic worsened America’s maternal mortality crisis, with the burden of death disproportionately felt by communities of color. We speak with Dr. Doee Kitessa, an obstetrician and gynecologist at the University of Maryland Medical Center and an assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Then, the Maryland Child Alliance is collecting signatures to put a 'baby bonus' on the ballot - $1000 to new parents in Baltimore. We speak to the group's founder, Nate Golden. The group will have a table at the 3rd Annual Baltimore Birth Festival on May 21st..

