Two shooters may be responsible for Morgan State University mass shooting

Baltimore Police are offering a $9,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for the mass shooting at Morgan State University that injured five people during what should have been a week of homecoming festivities.

Three days later, police have not made any arrests. During a Friday afternoon press conference, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said they believe two guns were fired.

Earlier this week police identified four people in video security footage who are their main persons of interest; that video has been viewed over 17,000 times. A spokesperson for BPD explained on Friday that police believe any of those four people could have pulled a trigger.

While Worley said police have received over a dozen tips from the public, they still need more help. “We can’t arrest someone if we don’t know who they are.”

Four out of the five people injured on Tuesday have now been released from the hospital, said officials.

Tuesday night’s shooting took place just after the university's annual crowning of its homecoming court at the Murphy Fine Arts Center, although the gunfire erupted on another part of campus. An active shooter and shelter in place warning was issued immediately following the shooting while authorities searched the area. It was lifted a few hours later.

Morgan State Police Chief Lance Hatcher confirmed that added armed security has been installed outside of campus dorms as students prepare to come back to class. After Tuesday night’s shooting, classes for the rest of the week were canceled for all students and faculty at the historically Black university. Classes will resume on Monday and the school will continue to have trauma counselors available.

“We do recognize that this may be a challenge to some of our students for a variety of reasons and so to that end, we have reached out to all of our faculty and asked them to provide flexibility in responding to the needs of our students next week,” said MSU President David K. Wilson.

On Wednesday, for the first time in its history, MSU canceled all homecoming festivities for the remainder of the week, including the Saturday football game against Stony Brook University.

“But there’s one thing we cannot, we will not cancel, and that is the Morgan State spirit,” said Wilson.