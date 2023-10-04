Classes canceled Wednesday at Morgan State following shooting

Five people were shot on the campus of Morgan State University late Tuesday night, interrupting a week of homecoming festivities. Police say the injuries are not life threatening. Four of those who were wounded are students at the school.

Classes are canceled Wednesday.

The shooting took place just after the university's annual crowning of its homecoming court at the Murphy Fine Arts Center, although the gunfire erupted on another part of campus. An active shooter and shelter in place warning was issued immediately following the shooting while authorities searched for the shooter. It was lifted a few hours later.

