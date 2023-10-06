© 2023 WYPR
Midday Newswrap: Shooting at Morgan & McCarthy's ouster

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Police Chief Richard Worley, Mayor Brandon Scott and Morgan State University President David Wilson (front row, left to right) speak with reporters in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2023 following a shooting at the historically Black university hours earlier. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Police Chief Richard Worley, Mayor Brandon Scott and Morgan State University President David Wilson (front row, left to right) speak with reporters in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2023 following a shooting at the historically Black university hours earlier.
Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner
Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

On Tuesday night, the Morgan State University Community was shaken by a shooting that occurred after a joyous start to their annual Homecoming festivities. Five people sustained injuries that are not considered, in the medical sense, life threatening.

But of course, the lives of these victims were threatened, and the sense that Morgan’s campus is a safe place was threatened as well. Classes and the rest of the homecoming events that had been planned this week were canceled. Police have circulated a video of four persons of interest, and they are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them.

Morgan State University is one of the leading HBCUs in the United States. It is important for the graduates it produces, and, as a calling card for our city and our state. We begin today with the perspectives of two journalists who know the Morgan Community well, and know the HBCU experience well.

Charles Robinson is a correspondent for MPT and the host of Future City here on WYPR…

Teria Rogers is the Supervising Producer of Midday. She has also worked at WEAA, our public radio sister station at Morgan. Teria is a graduate of an HBCU, Clark-Atlanta University.

Guests: Charles Robinson, Teria Rogers, Luke Broadwater
Courtesy Photos
Guests: Charles Robinson, Teria Rogers, Luke Broadwater

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.
 
Audio will be posted here following the program

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
