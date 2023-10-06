Midday Newswrap: Shooting at Morgan & McCarthy's ouster

On Tuesday night, the Morgan State University Community was shaken by a shooting that occurred after a joyous start to their annual Homecoming festivities. Five people sustained injuries that are not considered, in the medical sense, life threatening.

But of course, the lives of these victims were threatened, and the sense that Morgan’s campus is a safe place was threatened as well. Classes and the rest of the homecoming events that had been planned this week were canceled. Police have circulated a video of four persons of interest, and they are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them.

Morgan State University is one of the leading HBCUs in the United States. It is important for the graduates it produces, and, as a calling card for our city and our state. We begin today with the perspectives of two journalists who know the Morgan Community well, and know the HBCU experience well.

Charles Robinson is a correspondent for MPT and the host of Future City here on WYPR…

Teria Rogers is the Supervising Producer of Midday. She has also worked at WEAA, our public radio sister station at Morgan. Teria is a graduate of an HBCU, Clark-Atlanta University.

Courtesy Photos Guests: Charles Robinson, Teria Rogers, Luke Broadwater

