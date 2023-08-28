Maryland House Speaker Jones endorses Alsobrooks for U.S Senate at Gwynn Oak Park

Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones is throwing her support behind Angela Alsobrooks in next year’s U.S. Senate race in Maryland. Jones, the first African American female speaker in the State, endorsed Alsobrooks, who could be the first Black woman to represent Maryland in the U.S Senate.

“I’ve known her and what she’s capable of doing in various levels that she participated in,” said Jones. “I think she's the best person for this time and place that we're in.” Alsobrooks, the county executive for Prince George’s County, is vying to replace Ben Cardin, who is not seeking re-election next year.

The announcement took place at Gwynn Oak Park on its 60th anniversary of integration. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, also in attendance, was one of the early endorsers when Alsobrooks began her bid for the U.S Senate.

“She's distinguished,” said Mfume. “She's accomplished. She's paid her dues in the community. She understands what it looks like to be a mother, a teacher, a prosecutor, a friend. And so it's important to break up the good old boys club in Washington, which has stood for a long time, particularly in the Senate.”

Alsobrooks told WYPR she is uniquely positioned to fight for people in the Baltimore region at the federal level.

“Because of my own lived experience as a mother, as a daughter, as a person who has been involved in public service,” said Alsobrooks. “I’ve been working on kitchen table issues of everyday families for many years.” She highlighted ‘safety, economic opportunity, jobs and income and health care. “These are some of the issues that I'll continue to work on for Baltimore's families.”

Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County executive, who endorsed Alsobrooks back in May was also on hand for the announcement.

“She has taken the time to learn about the unique challenges and needs and opportunities here,” said Olszewski. “She's someone I completely trust to represent the needs of the people I represent in Baltimore County and the entire region. I'm the father of a soon to be eight-year-old daughter and I want her to be able to see that she can also be a member of the United States Senate.”

Alsobrooks faces several challengers in the Democratic field for the party’s nomination, including Congressman David Trone and Montgomery County councilman Will Jawando.