Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks enters race for U.S. Senate

The woman who leads one of the wealthiest Black-majority counties is throwing her hat in the ring for a rare seat in the U.S. Senate.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks followed her announcement with a rally Wednesday morning.

“You deserve a Senator who not only fights for you, and boy, you know, I will fight for you,” said Alsobrooks.

Congressman Kweisi Mfume, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and former Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett joined the rally to endorse Alsobrooks.

“She has a proven track record of success which includes fighting crime, fighting for children, and increasing access to jobs and healthcare,” said Mfume. “Angela is someone who knows and understands the people she represents, cares deeply, and takes the time to listen to all people. We need her in the U.S. Senate.”

An hour before the campaign announcement, representatives from several community organizations gathered, calling on Alsobrooks to prioritize what they call the People’s Agenda.

The agenda calls for funding a guaranteed basic income program, a safety net for seniors, rental assistance, and a dollar match Fair Elections Program created by the County Council in 2018.

“I'm sorry if it may seem inconvenient for future political careers that is not our intention,” said Larry Stafford, the executive director of progressive Maryland. “But it is very convenient to talk about the needs of Prince George's residents.”

Alsobrooks is the fourth Democrat seeking the party’s nomination to replace Senator Ben Cardin.