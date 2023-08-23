© 2023 WYPR
Sixty years later: the March on Washington and the integration of Gwynn Oak Park

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published August 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT
Civil Rights leaders at the head of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on August 28, 1963.
National Archives at College Park, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Civil Rights leaders at the head of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on August 28, 1963.

Two anniversaries this weekend: a re-enactment in Annapolis of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. We talk to Carl Snowden, founder of the Caucus of African-American Leaders, and Sharyn Martin, a marcher.

That same summer, civil rights workers integrated Gwynn Oak Park in Baltimore County. We speak with Dawn Seestedt, who organized this weekend's Gwynn Oak Mosaic Project & Unity Festival, and protester Charles Mason.

