Sixty years later: the March on Washington and the integration of Gwynn Oak Park

Two anniversaries this weekend: a re-enactment in Annapolis of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. We talk to Carl Snowden, founder of the Caucus of African-American Leaders, and Sharyn Martin, a marcher.

That same summer, civil rights workers integrated Gwynn Oak Park in Baltimore County. We speak with Dawn Seestedt, who organized this weekend's Gwynn Oak Mosaic Project & Unity Festival, and protester Charles Mason.

