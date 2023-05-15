© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Olszewski not running for U.S. Senate

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By John Lee
Published May 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
9b620c7a-f325-11ed-940d-8e17cd0352bb.jpeg
John Lee/WYPR
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski endorses Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks Monday morning

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Monday morning he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Senator Ben Cardin.

At a news conference in Randallstown, Olszewski instead endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the race.

Alsobrooks joined Olszewski at his announcement.

Alsobrooks announced last week that she is running for the 2024 Democratic nomination for the Senate.

This story will be updated throughout the day

Tags
WYPR News Baltimore County Executive Johnny OlszewskiPrince George's County Executive Angela AlsobrooksU.S. Senator Ben Cardin2024 Maryland Senate Election
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County. @JohnWesleyLee2
See stories by John Lee
Related Content
Load More