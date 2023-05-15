Olszewski not running for U.S. Senate

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Monday morning he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Senator Ben Cardin.

At a news conference in Randallstown, Olszewski instead endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the race.

Alsobrooks joined Olszewski at his announcement.

Alsobrooks announced last week that she is running for the 2024 Democratic nomination for the Senate.

This story will be updated throughout the day

