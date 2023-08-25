Notre Dame of Maryland University ends 128-year history of all women admission

Friday’s new student move-in at Notre Dame of Maryland University looked a little different than in years past.

For the first time, male students joined the women carrying suitcases and pushing carts of dorm essentials into Doyle Hall. After 128 years of operating as an all-women’s institution, 50 male undergraduates will attend classes this fall at the private Baltimore university.

They’ll also make up the rosters for two new sports teams: men’s soccer and basketball.

Hector Alvarez is the captain of the first male soccer team. He said he’s ready to “make history.”

“We’re going to make an impact on this community,” Alvarez said. “You break records and then people have to chase you forever.”

Jahbreco Dacosda, a member of Notre Dame’s upcoming men's basketball team, said he’s excited to be part of this “history-making class” of students. The aspiring psychology major said he wants to be “a part of the start of something that’s going to be great.”

Last September, the university’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to make Notre Dame of Maryland coeducational. The decision came one year after a board-appointed task force examined enrollment trends at private women’s colleges across the nation.

Notre Dame’s undergraduate enrollment has decreased by nearly 20 percent over the past five years, according to data on the university’s website.

Director of communications Damita McDonald said university leaders were not available to comment on the reasoning behind the board’s decision.

Myles Tanksley, one of Alvarez’s 17 teammates, said the first cohort of male students will open doors for other men who want to attend Notre Dame.

“We’re a light to more guys out there, around the city of Baltimore,” Tanksley said. “And they can understand that this school is not only just for women anymore. It’s for guys as well.”

Sara Naje, an incoming nursing student, lives in one of three all-women’s halls in the Doyle building. She said the university’s decision to accept male students made her more excited to attend.

“I feel like it’ll be a nice, good change,” Naje said. “Because then we can also fit in with the other schools that are around.”

Naje also said she’s excited to support the men’s athletic teams, who will compete in the United East Conference against colleges in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and more.

Coach TJ Jordan said leading the 15-player basketball team is “a dream come true.” He’s looking forward to “packing the stands” for the team’s first home game against St. Mary’s College in November.