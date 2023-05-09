St. John’s College and Notre Dame of Maryland partner to address dire teacher shortage

Look back to your school years and think of a teacher who made an impact on your life. For Kathryn Doherty, dean of Notre Dame’s School of Education, middle school science teacher Mr. Beck made all the difference.

“He encouraged us to think for ourselves,” said Doherty. “He was really engaging and talked to us, instead of at us.”

Doherty and her colleagues announced the launch of a new partnership Tuesday that will train the next generation of inspiring teachers. According to Maryland’s Department of Education , the state’s teacher preparation programs have declined by 33%.

St. John’s College President, Nora Demleitner and Notre Dame President, Marylou Yam, signed a memorandum of understanding for the Joint Master’s-Level Teaching Certification.

“Our pedagogy creates great teachers because it exemplifies learning by doing,” said Demleitner, president of St. John’s College. “Everyone around the table acts as both teacher and learner simultaneously.”

Wambui Kamau/WYPR / Jon McKenney just finished his second semester of the program. He hopes to be in a middle or high school classroom in 18 months.

Students such as Jon McKenney witnessed the historic signing. As the first student enrolled in the program, McKenney—a former middle and high school social studies teacher— says the certification will expand his options by allowing him to teach in public schools.

“Without an educated citizenry, you’re setting up a country for failure,” said McKenney.

Applications for summer and fall are open now. Click here to apply.