WYPR News

St. John’s College and Notre Dame of Maryland partner to address dire teacher shortage

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published May 9, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
Sitting (left to right): Marylou Yam, NDMU president; Nora Demleitner, SJC president Standing (left to right): Kathryn Doherty, dean of NDMU's School of Education; Brendan Boyle, incoming associate dean for the SJC graduate programs; Emily Langston, dean of SJC's Graduate Institute; Martha Walker, NDMU's provost and vice president for academic affairs; Juliann Dupuis, associate dean of NDMU's School of Education; Joe Macfarland, SJC dean. Photo by Craig Chase/Notre Dame of Maryland University.
1 of 2  — ndmu-sjc-mou-signing1.png
Sitting (left to right): Marylou Yam, NDMU president; Nora Demleitner, SJC president Standing (left to right): Kathryn Doherty, dean of NDMU’s School of Education; Brendan Boyle, incoming associate dean for the SJC graduate programs; Emily Langston, dean of SJC’s Graduate Institute; Martha Walker, NDMU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs; Juliann Dupuis, associate dean of NDMU’s School of Education; Joe Macfarland, SJC dean
Craig F. Chase/Notre Dame of Maryland University
SJC & NDMU faculty speak with reporters about the importance of teachers, including ways to market the profession to young people. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
2 of 2  — sjc-and-ndmu-speaking.jpg
SJC & NDMU faculty speak with reporters about the importance of teachers, including ways to market the profession to young people.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR

Look back to your school years and think of a teacher who made an impact on your life. For Kathryn Doherty, dean of Notre Dame’s School of Education, middle school science teacher Mr. Beck made all the difference.

“He encouraged us to think for ourselves,” said Doherty. “He was really engaging and talked to us, instead of at us.”

Doherty and her colleagues announced the launch of a new partnership Tuesday that will train the next generation of inspiring teachers. According to Maryland’s Department of Education, the state’s teacher preparation programs have declined by 33%.

St. John’s College President, Nora Demleitner and Notre Dame President, Marylou Yam, signed a memorandum of understanding for the Joint Master’s-Level Teaching Certification.

“Our pedagogy creates great teachers because it exemplifies learning by doing,” said Demleitner, president of St. John’s College. “Everyone around the table acts as both teacher and learner simultaneously.”

Jon McKenney just finished his second semester of the program. He hopes to be in a middle or high school classroom in 18 months. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
/
Jon McKenney just finished his second semester of the program. He hopes to be in a middle or high school classroom in 18 months.

Students such as Jon McKenney witnessed the historic signing. As the first student enrolled in the program, McKenney—a former middle and high school social studies teacher— says the certification will expand his options by allowing him to teach in public schools.

“Without an educated citizenry, you’re setting up a country for failure,” said McKenney.

Applications for summer and fall are open now. Click here to apply.

WYPR News higher educationEducationcollegeteachersMarylandMaryland Schools
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
