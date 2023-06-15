© 2023 WYPR
WYPR News

‘College Signing Day is the celebration of the year’ says BLSYW school leader

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published May 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
Students cheer on the class of 2023 as they announce their university choice during College Signing Day
1 of 4  — IMG_6523.jpg
Students cheer on the class of 2023 as they announce their university choice during College Signing Day
The graduating class sits in the center, waiting to announce their college choice.
2 of 4  — Alyssia Green, director of college counseling,.jpg
The graduating class sits in the center, waiting to announce their college choice to parents and classmates who sit in the school's bleachers.
/Wambui Kamau
The graduating class sits in the center, waiting to announce their college choice.
3 of 4  — BLYSW seniors sit in center of gym.jpg
The graduating class sits in the center, waiting to announce their college choice to parents and classmates who sit in the school's bleachers.
/Wambui Kamau
The graduating class sits in the center, waiting to announce their college choice.
4 of 4  — students cheer in school gymnasium.jpg
The graduating class sits in the center, waiting to announce their college choice to parents and classmates who sit in the school's bleachers.
/Wambui Kamau

A myriad of emotions — from dancing, jumping up and down in excitement and even crying — filled the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (BLSYW) gymnasium, Friday afternoon.

Students, staff (including college representatives) and parents cheered for graduating seniors as they walked, sprung and stepped to a podium, committing to the university of their choice.

Naashar Brown laughs with a Navy recruiter who showed up as the high school senior enlisted and enrolled at George Mason University.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
/
Naashar Brown laughs with a Navy recruiter who showed up as the high school senior enlisted and enrolled at George Mason University.

For Naashar Brown who has been at BLSYW since the sixth grade, she ends and begins a new chapter with many firsts. She’ll pull double duty this fall as a college student and Navy reservist.

“College is really expensive,” said Brown. “I figured going into the Navy would help pay for school. George Mason was the cheapest and I got accepted into the nursing program as a freshman. They only accept 100 freshmen students.”

Alyssia Green, director of college counseling, touted the achievements of the class of 2023, as all the seniors are college bound.

“They have worked really hard to be in this moment,” said Green. “They lived through the pandemic, hybrid school, then back to full time school. It's an emotional day. They were just so overwhelmed and happy that they're actually going to a place that is personalized for them.”

BLSYW celebrated College Signing Day with performances from cheerleaders, the step team and a DJ.

Students will walk with their caps and gowns for graduation next month.

Education higher education college college enrollment Baltimore
