WYPR News

Coppin State University launches food resource center, tackling food insecurity on campus

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
Published May 24, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT
The ribbon cutting for Coppin Corner on May 24, 2023. Left to right: Christopher Thomas, assistant director for the Center for Counseling and Student Development; Consuella Simms, academic program specialist; Florine “Peaches”Camphor (’58); President Anthony L. Jenkins; Dean of Students and Assistant Vice President, Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, Dorothy Parrish-Harris,J.D.; Kevin Carr (’04, ’06), program and enrollment specialist; Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, Stephan Moore, Ed.D. Photo courtesy of Coppin State University.
The ribbon cutting for Coppin Corner on May 24, 2023. Left to right: Christopher Thomas, assistant director for the Center for Counseling and Student Development; Consuella Simms, academic program specialist; Florine "Peaches"Camphor ('58); President Anthony L. Jenkins; Dean of Students and Assistant Vice President, Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, Dorothy Parrish-Harris,J.D.; Kevin Carr ('04, '06), program and enrollment specialist; Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, Stephan Moore, Ed.D.
Coppin State University
Students and faculty are ushered into the newly opened Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 2023. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Students and faculty walk into the newly opened Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 2023.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Inside Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo courtesy of Coppin State University.
Inside Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland.
Coppin State University
Inside Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo courtesy of Coppin State University.
Inside Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland.
Coppin State University
Student Gov. Associate President Mykayla Davis gives remarks during the grand opening of Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 2023. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Student Gov. Associate President Mykayla Davis gives remarks during the grand opening of Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 2023.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR

A line wraps through the free grocery store dubbed Coppin Corner. Its shelves fully stocked with non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.

For the school past year, Coppin State University made an effort to tackle food insecurity on its campus. The historically Black College and University [HBCU] held six grab and go food giveaways, which served an average of 164 students during each event.

Students could take as much as they needed, but it was inconvenient, said Makayla Davis, student government association president.

Student Gov. Associate President Mykayla Davis at the grand opening of Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 2023. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Student Gov. Associate President Mykayla Davis at the grand opening of Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 2023.

“The pop-ups would be on different parts of the campus so some students would miss them,” said Davis.

On Wednesday, Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins, Stephan Moore, Ed.D., vice president for enrollment and student affairs, and other members of the Coppin community participated in a ribbon cutting as the university launched a food resource center.

“Coppin State is an anchor institution serving students from communities spanning from Baltimore to Australia. We educate students who are often supporting themselves, as well as their loved ones,” said President Jenkins in a statement.

Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins at the grand opening of Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 2023. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins at the grand opening of Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 2023.

According to most recent data, 66% of undergraduates at Coppin State received Pell grants, which help lower-income students pay for college.

“Our faculty and staff work to equip our students,” continued Jenkins. “Coppin Corner will not solve every problem our students face; however, we are hopeful it will allow them to focus more on their studies, and less on where their next meal is coming from.”

SHOPPING AT COPPIN CORNER

Moore, the vice president for enrollment and student affairs, said Coppin Corner will expand its offerings.

“We have a partnership to bring in fresh vegetables,” said Moore, “And we're also going to have ‘pantry cooking demonstrations’ on how to build a meal with items from Coppin Corner.”

He added that the school which hosts students from 30 different countries will also add an international section to accommodate the diverse student population.

Coppin Corner is supported by donations and grants from private and community partners.

“There's so many other things to worry about than what I'm going to eat tomorrow and what I'm going to wash with,” said Davis, the student government association president. “Now that we have this, in one location, it's just less of a worry for students.”

Coppin Corner will operate year-round.

WYPR News
