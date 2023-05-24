Coppin State University launches food resource center, tackling food insecurity on campus

A line wraps through the free grocery store dubbed Coppin Corner. Its shelves fully stocked with non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.

For the school past year, Coppin State University made an effort to tackle food insecurity on its campus. The historically Black College and University [HBCU] held six grab and go food giveaways, which served an average of 164 students during each event.

Students could take as much as they needed, but it was inconvenient, said Makayla Davis, student government association president.

Wambui Kamau/WYPR / Student Gov. Associate President Mykayla Davis at the grand opening of Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 2023.

“The pop-ups would be on different parts of the campus so some students would miss them,” said Davis.

On Wednesday, Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins, Stephan Moore, Ed.D., vice president for enrollment and student affairs, and other members of the Coppin community participated in a ribbon cutting as the university launched a food resource center.

“Coppin State is an anchor institution serving students from communities spanning from Baltimore to Australia. We educate students who are often supporting themselves, as well as their loved ones,” said President Jenkins in a statement.

Wambui Kamau/WYPR / Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins at the grand opening of Coppin Corner at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 2023.

According to most recent data , 66% of undergraduates at Coppin State received Pell grants, which help lower-income students pay for college.

“Our faculty and staff work to equip our students,” continued Jenkins. “Coppin Corner will not solve every problem our students face; however, we are hopeful it will allow them to focus more on their studies, and less on where their next meal is coming from.”

SHOPPING AT COPPIN CORNER

Moore, the vice president for enrollment and student affairs, said Coppin Corner will expand its offerings.

“We have a partnership to bring in fresh vegetables,” said Moore, “And we're also going to have ‘pantry cooking demonstrations’ on how to build a meal with items from Coppin Corner.”

He added that the school which hosts students from 30 different countries will also add an international section to accommodate the diverse student population.

Coppin Corner is supported by donations and grants from private and community partners.

“There's so many other things to worry about than what I'm going to eat tomorrow and what I'm going to wash with,” said Davis, the student government association president. “Now that we have this, in one location, it's just less of a worry for students.”

Coppin Corner will operate year-round.

