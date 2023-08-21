A new bus in town; Quick Link 40 is first step in Red Line launch

If you need to take the bus from Westgate, in the southwestern corner of Baltimore, across to Middle River, to the city’s east into Baltimore County, it might set you back nearly two-hours and a couple of transfers.

Officials hope that trip can be knocked down to an hour if you decide to hop on the new QuickLink 40, a new east-west route with fewer stops that cuts straight through the heart of downtown.

The new pilot service was announced by Governor Wes Moore in June and is meant to provide expanded east-west travel services while plans for the Red Line take shape.

“We need to make improvements today,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “The Red Line is moving forward, and we're excited about that, but we need to make improvements today for the riders along that corridor. And that's what this service does.”

The QuickLink 40 will run weekdays from six in the morning through six in the evening.

“With more buses making fewer stops, QuickLink 40 is expected to eliminate about 25 minutes of travel time for riders who currently use the CityLink Blue and CityLink Orange lines,” said the MTA in a press release last week.

Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner Baltimore City MTA bus.

MTA decided to launch the QuickLink 40 based on feedback from residents following a series of public meetings, a 30-day review, and public comment period held in 2022.

The QuickLink debuts on Monday, August 28th — just in time for the Baltimore City Public Schools’ first day.