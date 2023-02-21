Baltimore City awarded $2M federal grant for its plan to redevelop the 'Highway to Nowhere'

Editor's Note: Listen to the story of Glenn Smith whose family was forced to relocate decades ago to make way for the 'Highway to Nowhere' in this radio story: Searching For A Turn-Around On The Highway To Nowhere

A now infamous highway project that destroyed homes and businesses and largely displaced residents of color in a West Baltimore community will get a $2 million dollar infusion for redevelopment.

The Highway to Nowhere was constructed more than a half century ago and divided a once thriving community.

The $2 million dollar federal grant announced today was included in legislation led by U.S. Rep. Kwesi Mfume whose 7th congressional district is home to the incomplete highway.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities Program.

It was created in 2021 by a coalition of Maryland lawmakers in the House and Senate to reconnect those communities and residents excluded from economic opportunity by past infrastructure decisions.

Baltimore City screenshot / Baltimore City's Highway to Nowhere sits in West Baltimore nearby a train station.

Baltimore City's plans include returning roughly 600 acres back to the community for "development and green space" according to its grant application.

In October 2022, city leaders said that there will be community listening sessions to foster "robust public engagement." It also expects to partner with The Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative to produce a video documentary about the history.

The planning and feasibility study is expected to take two years, according to the grant materials.

Baltimore City screenshot / Baltimore City's grant application shows a land use study.

Digital news editor Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this story.