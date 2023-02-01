© 2023 WYPR
Live: Watch Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s State of the State speech

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Matt Bush,
Kristen Mosbrucker
Published February 1, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST
Fn5e4rkXkAk2vxn.jfif
Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner
/
Speaker of the House Adrienne A. Jones stands to applaud for Gov. Wes Moore while he delivers the State of the State address Wednesday — in his remarks, Moore acknowledges he’s the first African American to ever be in the position to deliver this speech.

Gov. Wes Moore delivered his first State of the State speech at noon Wednesday, which was broadcast by Maryland Public Television.

LiveChamber.JPG
Maryland Public Television
/
Wes Moore enters the chamber in the Maryland General Assembly to deliver the State of the State address.

Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. @MattBushMD
See stories by Matt Bush
Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR. @k_mosbrucker
See stories by Kristen Mosbrucker
