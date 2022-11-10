Republican Gov. Hogan promised 'smooth peaceful transition' for Democrat Gov.-elect Moore

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a Democrat, met Thursday in Maryland’s State House for the first time since the midterm election. Afterward, they pledged a smooth transition of power, saying that was something that’s been missing in these fractious political times. Hogan said at a news conference in the State House lobby that he and Moore worried about the divisiveness and dysfunction in today’s politics.

“We actually discussed how important this is that everybody sees that we might be different parties, we might have different philosophies or things we want to accomplish, but, you know, we're both committed to making sure that the government continues to function and we work together as closely as possible,” he said.

Moore said that transition is what voters asked for when they chose him over far right Republican Dan Cox, who conceded the race Wednesday.

“I think what the people of Maryland are asking for, in this moment, is that we, as the governor and the governor elect, that our priority is them,” he said. “What the people of Maryland want is for us to have a functioning and an orderly and a smooth transition into making sure that government is going to focus on them and prioritize them.”

To achieve that, Hogan said he appointed Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford last month to lead his transition team and that Rutherford met Thursday with members of Moore’s senior team to provide them with thick briefing binders and information for the process.

Rutherford said in a statement that has “provided all the necessary documents and guidance needed to help Maryland’s incoming leadership succeed.”

Hogan, who had railed against his party’s nominee, calling him unfit to be governor and “a Qanon whack job,” wouldn’t say who he voted for. But he described Moore’s victory as “a very clear repudiation of crazy politics.”