Governor's race

Maryland voters overwhelmingly backed a second term for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday, but at the same time they rejected several Republican…
Governor Larry Hogan easily won re-election Tuesday, the first Republican governor to do so since Theodore McKeldin in 1954.As the polls predicted, Hogan…
An ad released this week by Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign spends four minutes lauding the governor’s accomplishments on more than a dozen transportation…
A week before early voting starts, we look at what the top two gubernatorial contenders say about criminal justice, and keeping Marylanders safe. Our…
Democratic candidate for governor Ben Jealous is accusing Gov. Larry Hogan of mocking his speech impairment.The dispute stems from a video Hogan’s…
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democrat Ben Jealous met Monday for their one and only debate of the election. The two offered distinct visions not only…
NewsMarylanders have been barraged for months by TV ads attacking Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous, but Jealous didn’t respond with any TV ads of…
Let’s say you buy a new TV for $500 dollars. Maryland’s current 6-percent sales tax would add $30 on top of that.Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben…
NewsIn his quest for the Democratic nomination for governor, Ben Jealous raised more than $2 million. Nearly half of his roughly 20,000 donors had addresses…
A new poll of likely Maryland voters shows Democrat Ben Jealous lagging behind Republican Gov. Larry Hogan by nine points. Commissioned by Jealous’s…