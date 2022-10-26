Early voting for the Maryland General Election begins Thursday

Voters can head to any early voting centers inside their respective jurisdiction across Maryland starting on Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. through Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. to cast ballots in person. Same-day in-person voter registration is permitted at early voting centers and on Election Day which is Nov. 8. Registered voters can search for polling locations, voting districts, view a sample ballot and see the status of mail-in or provisional ballots here .

Baltimore City voters have seven locations to choose from and Baltimore County voters have nearly a dozen early voting centers across the county. There are roughly 394,500 registered voters in the city and 565,100 in the county, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Baltimore City Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones said early voting is an opportunity to cast ballots in person without waiting in lines on Election Day.

“There have been times when I’ve seen people in line for two to three hours, standing, waiting to vote,” Jones said about Election Day voting before 2009. “Now it’s spread out.”

Maryland voters approved an early voting constitutional amendment in 2008.

Vote by mail is also an option in Maryland, the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Nov. 1 which must be postmarked by Nov. 8 or can be dropped off in ballot boxes. Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said he votes by mail.

“It’s so convenient,” Scott said during a recent press conference. “It allows the opportunity to cast your vote, something people have fought and died for the right for you to have that.”