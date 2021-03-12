-
While about one-quarter of Maryland’s eligible active voters already have returned their ballots by mail, tens of thousands are showing up each day to…
You might not be 100% safe from COVID-19 if you’re voting early this week. But you can still vote in-person while minimizing risk. Dr. Daniel Morgan is a…
School superintendents say it’ll take millions in state aid to resume in-person learning. Governor Hogan promises 250 million in state aid to Maryland…
Baltimore County voters are already submitting ballots in certified drop boxes. State restrictions loosen on daycares and nursing homes. Maryland police…
The list of early voting and polling centers for Baltimore has been approved. Special education students are straining under the challenge of virtual…
State lawmakers and election officials said Thursday that problems with nearly 72,000 voter registrations likely kept people from voting during last…
This post was updated at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.Early voting ended Thursday, and record numbers of Maryland residents cast ballots before Election…