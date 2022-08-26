Biden rallies for Wes Moore in Montgomery County

President Joe Biden stumped for Democrats during a Montgomery County rally Thursday as the midterm election approaches, including Maryland’s gubernatorial race.

Biden said that Democrats need to “vote to literally save democracy once again” and likened Republican candidates' ideologies to “semi-fascism” during his speech.

Thousands rallied at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland. Biden won nearly 79% of Montgomery County during the November 2020 election.

Republicans planned a counter rally nearby the school but it was canceled.

Before the rally, Biden raised about $1 million from roughly 100 donors for the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund during a fundraising event in Bethesda.

“I respect conservative Republicans,” Biden said. “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”

The Republican National Committee called Biden’s comments “Despicable.”

Maryland gubernatorial hopeful Moore joined Biden during the rally.

Moore, a native of Montgomery County, said that the Republican nominee supported by former president Donald Trump is more than a political rival.

“Dan Cox is not an opponent. He’s a threat,” Moore said. “Do not underestimate what we are up against. It is not great that come November we are up against an election denier.”

Cox planned to join a rally outside the high school which was ultimately canceled. Cox was bullish on the outcome of the general election against Moore.

“I will win this November and vigorously serve the people of Maryland as governor because the failed policies of the Biden Administration which Wes Moore is praising [and] advancing and will implement are disastrous for Maryland,” Cox said in a news release.

Cox criticized the Biden Administration’s recent measure to forgive student loan debt.

Associated Press reporters Zeke Miller and Aamer Madhani contributed to this story.