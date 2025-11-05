Maryland continuing to demolish old Key Bridge, starting tests for new structure

Maryland is now months into the demolition of the old Francis Scott Key Bridge and beginning to do tests on how the new bridge will span the Patapsco River.

WYPR went along for a ride with the Maryland Transportation Authority to see the latest on the bridge rebuild.

MDTA will be conducting a test pile program at the bridge site over the next few months to ensure the soil can hold the weight of the bridge and settle properly.

Six piles over 200 feet long have already been installed. A load frame will be attached to the piles to ensure the soil is solid enough and that it can hold the weight of the bridge. More piles will be installed in other parts of the river as well for the same test.

“We are testing these to ten million pounds. This is the support for the new bridge,” said Jim Harkness, MDTA’s chief engineer. “It’s a very large bridge. We need to make sure we have confident foundations.”

The state is using the two largest cranes on the East Coast to move the piles and help hammer in the piles.

MDTA started the partial demolition of what was remaining of the bridge in July, moving 10,000 tons of debris out of the area, according to Jason Stolicny deputy director of private development at MDTA.

“We’ve now taken off the deck on the north and south part of the bridge,” Stolicny said.

The structural steel will be removed from 13 spans of the south side of the bridge next. Each span has seven girders weighing 50,000 pounds. Four spans have been completed so far. A similar operation will start on the north side of the bridge after that and then piers that are connected to land.

Those activities will run into early 2026.

The state has about 70% of the bridge design finished and is hoping to complete the bridge by fall 2028, though that date is tentative.