Maryland’s Wes Moore will meet US DOT secretary about Key Bridge

Governor Wes Moore will meet with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy this week about the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild, as well as other local transportation projects.

Duffy sent a letter to Moore in September about the Key Bridge, offer collaboration between DOT and Maryland on how to best construct the bridge and keep it on schedule.

“I look forward to discussing the urgent matter of relieving severe congestion on the American Legion Memorial Bridge and getting the Francis Scott Key Bridge project back on track with Governor Moore,” Duffy said in a statement. “Maryland’s highways help connect thousands to our nation’s capital, and as part of our effort to revitalize the area and make it safe and beautiful, holding leaders accountable at every level is essential to making sure taxpayer dollars are used effectively and efficiently.”

Ammar Moussa, Moore’s press secretary, said in a statement to WYPR that he has been in contact with Congress and the White House about both projects and remains open to innovative options for the American Legion Memorial Bridge.

“We all recognize the rebuild of the Key Bridge and other infrastructure improvements to enhance transportation mobility is important to the economic vitality of both the region and the nation, and the Governor looks forward to meeting with Secretary Duffy,” Moussa said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority recently updated its estimates for the Key Bridge.

The forecast projects the bridge rebuild will now cost between $4.3 billion and $5.2 billion, a significant increase from the original estimate of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.

MDTA also said the rebuild will take two years longer and finish in 2030, rather than the original date of fall 2028.

“As design has advanced and pre-construction work progresses, it became clear that material costs for all aspects of the project have increased drastically since the preliminary estimates were prepared less than two weeks after the initial tragedy,” said Acting Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chair Samantha J. Biddle.

Biddle went on to state that the cost range and schedule changes are directly correlated to increased material costs and to a robust pier protection system designed to protect the bridge from future ship strikes.

“The new Francis Scott Key Bridge isn’t just a local infrastructure project — it’s vital to our nation’s economy and will connect the Baltimore region to economies throughout the United States and the world,” Biddle said. “Although rebuilding will take longer than initially forecasted and cost more, we remain committed to rebuilding as safely, quickly and cost effectively as possible.”

According to the Federal Highway Administration, highway construction costs have increased by 72% in the last five years. Inflation and labor costs also factored into the cost increase.

The American Relief Act authorized more than $8 billion of federal reimbursement for the Key Bridge rebuild and cleanup.

Maryland and the city of Baltimore are currently suing the ship owner and manager for damages.