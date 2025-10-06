Rep. Olszewski on the shutdown impacts: protecting fed workers, clean energy, restoring health care

Tom's next guest is Congressman Johnny Olszewski, Jr., a Democrat who won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024 to represent Maryland’s 2nd congressional district, which includes major portions of Baltimore County, Carroll County, and parts of Baltimore City.

Rep. Olszewski also sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The congressman joins Tom in studio to discuss efforts to resolve the now 6-day old federal government shutdown, how the federal closures are impacting Marylanders, Democrats' resolve to reverse Republican budget cuts to Americans' health care coverage, and his legislative proposal to protect the state's many federal workers and their families from financial ruin.

You're welcome to join the conversation!

Email us at [email protected], or

Call us at 410.662.8780

(Audio for this program will be posted here early this afternoon)