Baltimore County seeks aid as Key Bridge detours wreck Dundalk roads

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By John Lee
Published October 10, 2025 at 1:49 PM EDT
Shown is the wreckage of Francis Scott Key Bridge as seen from Dundalk, Md., on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Recovery efforts resumed Wednesday for the construction workers who are presumed dead after the cargo ship hit a pillar of the bridge, causing the structure to collapse.

Baltimore County officials say they are seeing significant road damage in Dundalk from heavy vehicle and truck traffic being diverted onto local roads due to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The county is asking the state for help.

The county says pavement checks are finding portions of Wise and Dundalk Avenues and Dunhill Road in fair or poor condition. It’s the same story for parts of German Hill and Sollers Point Roads.

At a hearing this week Sameer Sidh, County Executive Kathy Klausmeier’s senior deputy administrative officer, told state highway officials that unless they take action those roads are only going to get worse.

“Without meaningful investment into these roads, we will continue to see them become worse and worse, posing a danger to our drivers, pedestrians and the residential communities these roadways pass through,” Sidh said.

Acting State Transportation Secretary Samantha Biddle said there was a meeting last week to discuss whether the road repairs could be eligible for emergency relief money through the Federal Highway Administration.

“Moving forward, we will work in partnership to determine if these costs are eligible for federal funds,” Biddle said.

A new Key Bridge is expected to open in about three years.
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County. @JohnWesleyLee2
