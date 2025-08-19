Ship explosion causes Baltimore’s federal shipping channel to close

The Port of Baltimore’s main federal shipping channel is closed due to a large explosion on a cargo ship Monday evening.

None of the 23 crew members or the two pilots on board were injured and there was no damage to any property except for the ship.

However, the Fort McHenry Channel remains closed as the U.S. Coast Guard judges the safety of the area and continues a 2,000-yard safety zone around the explosion area.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is the lead agency in the response and will determine when the channel can safely reopen, as well as the timing of vessel arrivals and departures,” the Maryland Port Administration said in a statement. “We are working closely with the Coast Guard and our port partners to monitor the situation. Updates on the status of the channel will be provided as information becomes available.”

The 751-foot merchant vessel W-Sapphire was carrying coal and headed for East Africa.

The Baltimore Fire Department responded to a fire below deck on the ship, which has been put out.

The explosion happened near where the Francis Scott Key Bridge once stood.

Just a year and a half ago a ship struck the bridge causing it to collapse.

That incident forced the Fort McHenry Channel to shut down for months.