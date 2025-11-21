2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

WYPR reporter Scott Maucione on new insights from investigation into Key bridge collapse

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat approaches the Dali cargo ship, which toppled the Francis Scott Key bridge in March, on April 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat approaches the Dali cargo ship, which toppled the Francis Scott Key bridge in March, on April 2024.

Earlier this week, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board released a report with new details into the collapse of The Francis Scott Key Bridge in the early morning hours of March 26th, 2024.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 6 construction workers who were fixing potholes on the bridge at the time.

The NTSB report takes us deep inside the container ship Dali, as the skyscraper-sized vessel lost power and struck the Key bridge’s supports—forever changing the region. WYPR Health Reporter Scott Maucione join Midday to discuss what he heard during the NTSB proceedings and what their investigation tells us about the events leading up to the tragedy.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRFrancis Scott Key Bridge collapse
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak