WYPR reporter Scott Maucione on new insights from investigation into Key bridge collapse

Earlier this week, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board released a report with new details into the collapse of The Francis Scott Key Bridge in the early morning hours of March 26th, 2024.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 6 construction workers who were fixing potholes on the bridge at the time.

The NTSB report takes us deep inside the container ship Dali, as the skyscraper-sized vessel lost power and struck the Key bridge’s supports—forever changing the region. WYPR Health Reporter Scott Maucione join Midday to discuss what he heard during the NTSB proceedings and what their investigation tells us about the events leading up to the tragedy.