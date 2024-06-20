© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore firefighters extinguish flames at residential building in Charles Village

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Bri Hatch
Published June 20, 2024 at 12:34 PM EDT
A fire in Baltimore on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
1 of 5  — alley fire 2.jpg
Bri Hatch / WYPR
A fire in Baltimore on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo by Izzi Bavis/WYPR.
2 of 5  — alley fire 4.jpg
Izzi Bavis / WYPR
Firefighters put out a fire in Baltimore on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
3 of 5  — alley fire 3.jpg
Bri Hatch / WYPR
A fire in Baltimore on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
4 of 5  — alley fire 1.jpg
Bri Hatch / WYPR
A fire in Baltimore on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo by Izzi Bavis/WYPR.
5 of 5  — alley fire 5.jpg
Izzi Bavis / WYPR

Baltimore City firefighters say there are no injuries from the fire they responded to in a residential building on the corner of Maryland Avenue and 23rd Street shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Within minutes, the Baltimore City Fire Department extinguished the flames that could be seen from the back of the building. Dark gray smoke billowed out of the top floor windows.

Firefighters broke open windows on each floor and checked for residents. Details of what caused the flames are still unknown.

A crowd of customers and workers at Sophomore Coffee evacuated after a man came into the shop and announced that the business’ roof was on fire.

The building also houses a liquor store and rotisserie chicken restaurant.

Electricity was cut off from the building as the fire department investigated and sorted through the damage.

This is a developing story.
