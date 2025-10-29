Maryland won’t join the national parade of states drawing more partisan congressional lines under pressure from — or in response to — President Donald Trump, the state’s Senate leader announced.

In a letter to fellow Senate Democrats on Tuesday night, Senate President Bill Ferguson wrote that despite a national “fight for democracy,” it would be unwise for Maryland to follow other states that have tweaked their congressional boundary lines to further favor one party or another.

“Despite deeply shared frustrations about the state of our country, mid-cycle redistricting for Maryland presents a reality where the legal risks are too high, the timeline for action is too dangerous, the downside risk to Democrats is catastrophic, and the certainty of our existing map would be undermined,” Ferguson wrote.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland won’t join Trump-inspired redistricting push, state Senate leader says

