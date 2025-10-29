2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maryland won’t join Trump-inspired redistricting push, state Senate leader says

The Baltimore Banner | By Pam Wood
Published October 29, 2025 at 12:49 PM EDT
Senate President Bill Ferguson is warning of potential pitfalls if Maryland redraws its Congressional maps. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Senate President Bill Ferguson is warning of potential pitfalls if Maryland redraws its Congressional maps.

Maryland won’t join the national parade of states drawing more partisan congressional lines under pressure from — or in response to — President Donald Trump, the state’s Senate leader announced.

In a letter to fellow Senate Democrats on Tuesday night, Senate President Bill Ferguson wrote that despite a national “fight for democracy,” it would be unwise for Maryland to follow other states that have tweaked their congressional boundary lines to further favor one party or another.

“Despite deeply shared frustrations about the state of our country, mid-cycle redistricting for Maryland presents a reality where the legal risks are too high, the timeline for action is too dangerous, the downside risk to Democrats is catastrophic, and the certainty of our existing map would be undermined,” Ferguson wrote.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland won’t join Trump-inspired redistricting push, state Senate leader says

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Senate President Bill FergusonredistrictingPoliticsMaryland Politics
Pam Wood
See stories by Pam Wood
Related Content