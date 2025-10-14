Maryland Democrats lead rally outside budget office in DC to end federal worker cuts

A former federal employee is warning that the Trump administration’s continued purge of civil servants is putting public health and government stability at risk.

Jessica Weinberg, who worked at the Food and Drug Administration for 14 years, spoke Tuesday outside the Office of Management and Budget in Washington DC.

A dozen Democratic members of Congress from Maryland and Virginia — two states with an outsized share of the federal workforce — flanked the former social scientist.

Weinberg, who was laid off in April, said her team was responsible for alerting the public and health providers about dangerous medical devices.

“It's everything from band aids to pacemakers, CPAP machines, breast implants, brain implants, hip implants and even contact lenses,” she said, speaking from the podium.

“Someone could have a pacemaker that’s failing inside their body, or a bandage that’s been contaminated, and the whole team who got the word out to your doctors, your hospitals, your community were let go,” Weinberg warned. “People will not know their lives and safety are in danger.”

Dozens of federal workers stood in the crowd.

Some chanted “Do your job!” in frustration that key Republican lawmakers were out of town unavailable for in-person budget talks. Others held signs reading “Protect Our Democracy — No Kings” and “Put Them in Trauma” beneath an image of OMB Director Russell Vought, who reportedly used the phrase when speaking of slashing federal jobs.

Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks urged workers not to leave their positions despite the uncertainty. “This evil cannot last,” she said. “We still need what you offer our country.”

Alsobrooks is hosting a resource fair Thursday at Coppin State University, where utilities including Exelon, Verizon, WSSC and Xfinity will assist affected workers.

Later Tuesday night, the House Freedom Caucus led by Maryland GOP Rep. Andy Harris hosted a telephone town hall.