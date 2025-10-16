Maryland faces $184 million freeze on federal energy grants amid shut standoff

Maryland faces a total freeze on about $184 million in federal grants for energy projects and research amid a political standoff in Washington.

These funds, paid for by taxpayers across Maryland, are now on hold as the Trump administration targets Democratic-led states during the government shutdown.

Democratic Congresswoman Sara Elfreth, whose district includes four grant recipients, said, “We are in contact with all four grantees. We're getting them all the resources they need. This is deeply disappointing and the president should be ashamed.”

Among the largest frozen grants is $150 million earmarked for BGE and its parent company, Exelon, though how those funds were intended to be used remains unclear.

Republican Congressman Andy Harris, who represents Maryland’s only GOP district, told WYPR he voted to keep the government open, even though $4.7 million meant for a manufacturer in his district is also being held back.

Ana Adamian, communications director for the House Freedom Caucus, said Harris “remains focused on responsibly reopening the government without giving in to the Democrats’ wasteful spending demands.”

In Maryland’s 4th District, Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey said he fought for four grants totaling $11 million allocated to the University of Maryland, College Park.

“This freeze threatens critical clean energy research at the University of Maryland — projects that create good jobs and help fight climate change,” Ivey said. “I strongly oppose any effort to undercut Maryland’s leadership in building a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Earlier this year, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown joined a multistate lawsuit that overturned a similar federal freeze on education grants, offering a possible path to challenge the current freeze.

Requests for comment from Representatives Kweisi Mfume and Steny Hoyer’s offices were not returned.

WYPR Reporter Sarah Petrowich contributed to this article.