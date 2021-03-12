-
When Democrat Kweisi Mfume won Tuesday’s special primary election to represent Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, he became the presumptive winner of…
-
The Supreme Court announced Friday that it will consider a lower-court’s ruling that Maryland’s congressional district map is unconstitutionally…
-
A new nine-member commission is being tasked with redrawing Maryland’s sixth congressional district, under an executive order Gov. Larry Hogan signed…
-
A federal court in Baltimore threw out Maryland’s congressional district map on Wednesday as unconstitutional. The three-judge panel gave state lawmakers…
-
Gov. Larry Hogan is again pushing for Maryland to change how it draws legislative districts.For the third consecutive year, Hogan is introducing a bill…
-
Maryland Democrats in Washington are proposing competing bills with the same purpose; overhauling how the nation’s congressional districts are…
-
Redistricting reform is among Gov. Larry Hogan’s priority issues. On numerous occasions, he has called for a nonpartisan process for redrawing the state’s…
-
Joel McCord and Rachel Baye, WYPR's state government reporter, talk about Maryland Democrats' efforts to capitalize on public sentiment for redistricting…
-
Democrats in the state Senate are offering a plan that would create an independent commission to redraw Maryland’s congressional districts if five other…
-
Gov. Larry Hogan’s State of the State address Wednesday marked the halfway point in Hogan’s term.The 25-minute speech focused heavily on Hogan’s…