Maryland Attorney General joins latest free speech and environmental protection lawsuits against Trump administration

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown joins the latest set of free speech and environmental protection lawsuits against the Trump administration.

On Thursday, Brown, as well as Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, announced the filing of a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on behalf of Solar for All program grant recipients.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced he would be cutting the $7 billion Solar for All program in August, which aimed to fund residential solar projects for disadvantaged communities.

The program was initially established under former President Joe Biden’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act and grant recipients were estimated to enable over 900,000 low-income households to deploy and benefit from distributed solar energy, generating over $350 million in annual savings on electric bills.

Maryland received more than $62 million from the Solar for All program, and almost $1 million was drawn down before the Trump administration cancelled the grant and clawed back the funds.

“The days of ‘throwing gold bars off the Titanic’ are over,” Zeldin said when he announced the cancellation of the program along with several others under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. “EPA will be an exceptional steward of taxpayer dollars dedicated to our core mission of protecting human health and the environment, not a frivolous spender in the name of ‘climate equity.’”

Zeldin cited President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” as his reason to end the Solar for All program, but plaintiffs argue the act rescinded only funds that were unobligated prior to the bill being signed into law.

“Maryland families were promised real relief on their energy bills through the Solar for All program, and the Trump administration’s decision to revoke those funds is both unlawful and harmful,” Brown said in a statement. “We’re taking action to hold the federal government accountable and to ensure Marylanders receive the clean energy investments Congress intended.”

Brown is also joining a separate lawsuit with several other attorneys general alleging the EPA violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the U.S. Constitution’s Separation of Powers Doctrine when cancelling the program.

In addition to the EPA lawsuits, Brown joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of Stanford University's student newspaper, joining another free speech protection lawsuit against the Trump administration.

The Stanford Daily alleges the Trump administration is revoking student visas and unlawfully deporting noncitizens for voicing opinions, particularly on the Israel-Hamas war, that are not aligned with the administration’s views.

Student writers at the newspaper are declining assignments related to the conflict in the Middle East, raising concerns of endangering their immigration status per examples of instances at other universities.

“Using deportation as punishment for speech the Trump administration doesn’t like is un-American and unconstitutional, especially when those being threatened are lawfully allowed to be in the United States,” Brown said in a statement. “Our Office stands with this independent newspaper in defending the free speech rights of international students and faculty who enrich our college campuses and strengthen our State.”

The initial lawsuit was filed in August and awaits action in federal court.